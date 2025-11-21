We’re talking power, plates & profit with some of the cast members of FOX SOUL’s new series A Flavor

A Flavor
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

The new reality show brings together six powerhouse women who’ve built an empire one restaurant, one recipe, one thought and one risk (whisk) at a time!

Cast members Ebony Austin – Owner of seven restaurants, including Nouveau Bar & Grill.

Bobbie Robinson - Owner of Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar and Executive Producer Amy Bolton Curley join us to tell us all about ‘A Flavor’ which premieres tomorrow on FOX Soul.

These women aren’t just chefs or owners, they’re changemakers. Together, they’ve built a network of 25+ restaurants across the country, proving that when women come together, everyone eats!!

