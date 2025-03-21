Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu

Good American Family: Ellen Pompeo stars in a new show about a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism.

O'Dessa: Stream the original rock opera starring Sadie Sink.

Paramount+

Happy Face: Watch the two-episode premiere of the show about the true story of the "Happy Face Killer."

Movie theaters

The Alto Knights: Robert De Niro plays two roles in the new movie about New York's most powerful crime bosses.

Snow White: The live-action version of the animated Disney classic comes to the big screen.

Magazine Dreams: The long-delayed movie starring Jonathan Majors as an aspiring bodybuilder comes to theaters.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

