Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Good American Family: Ellen Pompeo stars in a new show about a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism.

O'Dessa: Stream the original rock opera starring Sadie Sink.

Paramount+
Happy Face: Watch the two-episode premiere of the show about the true story of the "Happy Face Killer."

Movie theaters
The Alto Knights: Robert De Niro plays two roles in the new movie about New York's most powerful crime bosses.

Snow White: The live-action version of the animated Disney classic comes to the big screen.

Magazine Dreams: The long-delayed movie starring Jonathan Majors as an aspiring bodybuilder comes to theaters.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!