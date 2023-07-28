Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson and Danielle Long

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix 
Happiness for Beginners: Start your weekend off with the feel-good rom-com about a woman who rediscovers herself during a wilderness survival course.

The Witcher: Catch the end of Henry Cavill's reign as the titular White Wolf in the final three episodes of season 3.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie: The TV show has taken the world by storm, and now it has its very own film. Check it out over on Netflix.

How to Become a Cult Leader: Narrated by Peter Dinklage, this docuseries humorously delves into the ascent of six renowned cult leaders and how they developed a following.

Hulu
Futurama: Catch all new episodes of the animated science-fiction series out now.

The Hardy Boys: Catch the highly anticipated third and final season where our beloved heroes find themselves facing escalating peril.

Mother Undercover: This riveting docuseries unveils the extraordinary journeys of four fearless mothers determined to save or seek justice for their children

This Fool: Get ready for a wild ride as This Fool returns for season 2.

Max 
Harley Quinn: Everybody's favorite bad girl works with the good guys in season 4.

Paramount+ 
Zoey 102: Are you ready? The entire PCA gang returns for the high school reunion of the century in this new movie.

Apple TV+ 
The Beanie Bubble: Dig out your old plushies and stream the new comedy-drama all about how the Beanie Babies craze came to be.

Peacock
Twisted MetalAnthony Mackie plays a post-apocalyptic delivery driver in this series adaptation of the classic Playstation video game.

Happy streaming!

