Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

CBS, Paramount+
The Neighborhood: The seventh season of the sitcom ends with an hourlong finale.

Hulu
Murder Has Two FacesRobin Roberts hosts the three-episode true crime binge series.

Netflix
Forever: The classic Judy Blume novel has been adapted into a romantic drama series.

NonnasVince Vaughn opens an Italian restaurant with only local grandmothers as chefs in the new film.

Max
Conan O'Brien Must Go: The comedian travels to even more destinations in season 2.

Peacock
Poker FaceNatasha Lyonne stars in the three-episode premiere of season 2.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

