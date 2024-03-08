Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
The Tourist: Find out what happens to Elliot in season 2 of the Australian thriller.

Spaceman: Adam Sandler is an astronaut who makes friends with a giant spider in the new film.

Somebody Feed Phil: Celebrate the joy of food with season 7 of the documentary travel series.

Hulu
Shōgun: If you're in the mood for a big-budget historical drama, this new series might be for you. You can watch the first two episodes now.

Max
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Did you miss the superhero film in theaters? You're in luck – catch up with the King of the Seas now that the movie is on streaming.

Apple TV+
Napoleon: Ridley Scott's newest film makes its streaming debut.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

