Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Prime Video
Overcompensating: Charli XCX serves as the executive music producer on the new comedy series.
Hulu
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: The second season of the hit reality show premieres.
Apple TV+
Deaf President Now!: Nyle DiMarco co-directs the documentary about historic protests held at Gallaudet University in 1988.
Murderbot: Alexander Skarsgård is a rogue security robot in the new action comedy series.
FX, Hulu
Welcome to Wrexham: The docuseries about the football club owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds returns for season 4.
Movie theaters
Final Destination: Bloodlines: The latest film in the horror franchise comes to the big screen.
