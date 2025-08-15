Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Hulu
Alien: Earth: The sci-fi horror series is based on the Alien film franchise.
Prime Video
Butterfly: Daniel Dae Kim stars in the spy thriller series.
Netflix
Fixed: The adult animated comedy film follows a dog on his final hurrah.
Movie theaters
Highest 2 Lowest: Denzel Washington stars in his frequent collaborator Spike Lee's latest film.
Nobody 2: Bob Odenkirk is a workaholic assassin going on a family vacation in the sequel film.
Americana: Sydney Sweeney stars alongside Halsey in the action comedy film.
