Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Prime Video
Gen V: Watch sophomore year at Godolkin University in season 2 of The Boys spinoff series.
Apple TV+
The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star in season 4 of the drama series.
Netflix
Black Rabbit: Jason Bateman and Jude Law are brothers in the new crime thriller miniseries.
Hulu
Swiped: Lily James stars as the founder of Bumble in the new film based on a true story.
Paramount+
Tulsa King: Sylvester Stallone is back to building a crime empire in the season 3 premiere.
Movie theaters
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell star in the new romance film.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.