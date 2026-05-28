{Watch} Woman with no right hand ticketed for using phone with right hand. You can’t make this up!

A Florida woman, with no right hand is speaking out after she was ticketed for using phone with her right hand. The officer was adamant...said she drove by not only holding the phone in her right hand but manipulating it as well. She raised her arm and said, “Obviously not,” before laughing out loud and adding, “So you wanna just call this a day?”

He didn’t call it a day. And when she tried to tell him again that she was not on her phone, he said, “Hand to God!” She lifted up her right arm. He said, other hand.

He wrote her a ticket for $116. It was thrown out due to the lack of evidence.