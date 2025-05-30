{Watch} ‘The Wire’ actor Tray Chaney’s son injured in tornado that hit Henry County

Malachi Chaney and Tray Chaney Malachi Chaney (left) and Tray Chaney (right) were thrown from their home during a tornado in Henry County. Malachi remains in the ICE.
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Tray Chaney’s 18-year-old son, Malachi, is in intensive care after being thrown 300 feet, out of his room, when a tornado hit his home in Locust Grove.

Chaney told a local news outlet, “This s--t ain’t no movie.” Chaney, who played Malik ‘Poot’ Carr on the famed HBO series, said he was knocked unconscious by the tornado that hit around 3pm Thursday leaving him with his face in the mud and parts of his house on top of him. He “woke up in a panic, crawled from under his house screaming his son’s name.

Neighbors found Malachi in the woods behind where their house once stood.

Malachi has several broken ribs and a fractured bone in his face. Tray is by his side in a local hospital.

