{Watch} And the winner is .......Jamal Roberts from Mississippi!

AMERICAN IDOL - "818 (Disney Night #2)" "Disney Night" continues with heroes, villains and a special appearance by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Top 5 travel to Disneyland Resort and perform twice as America votes live for the three heading to the finale. MONDAY, MAY 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) JAMAL ROBERTS (Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)

Jamal Roberts from Mississippi is the first black man to win #AmericanIdol since the Velvet teddy bear #RubenStuddard . He’s a gym teacher and father of three girls (Harmony, Lyrik and Gianna who was born 2 weeks before the finale.)

And.....he can sanggggg!!!!

Host Ryan Seacrest said it was the biggest finale vote in American Idol history! #Season23

The 27-year-old won the $250,000 prize and a recording contract with Hollywood Records/19 Recordings.

Congrats!!