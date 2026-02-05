{Watch} Trayvon Martin would’ve been 31-years-old today

Trayvon Martin was armed with nothing but a bag of skittles when he approached by George Zimmerman as he was walking back to his dad’s house after going to the store. Zimmerman, was a 28-year-old volunteer neighborhood watch coordinator for “The Retreat at Twin Lakes,” a 260-unit gated townhome community in Sanford, Florida. He said he felt threatened and fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin on February 26, 2012.
He used Florida’s stand your ground law as a defense and was acquitted of all murder and manslaughter charges in 2013.
CBS did a pretty thorough 10-year anniversary piece. If you’re unfamiliar hit play.