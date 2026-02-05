{Watch} Trayvon Martin would’ve been 31-years-old today

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 28: People along with New York City Council members attend a press conference to call for justice in the February 26 killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, on the steps of City Hall March 28, 2012 in New York City. Martin was killed by George Michael Zimmerman while on neighborhood watch patrol in the gated community of The Retreat at Twin Lakes. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Trayvon Martin was armed with nothing but a bag of skittles when he approached by George Zimmerman as he was walking back to his dad’s house after going to the store. Zimmerman, was a 28-year-old volunteer neighborhood watch coordinator for “The Retreat at Twin Lakes,” a 260-unit gated townhome community in Sanford, Florida. He said he felt threatened and fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin on February 26, 2012.

He used Florida’s stand your ground law as a defense and was acquitted of all murder and manslaughter charges in 2013.

CBS did a pretty thorough 10-year anniversary piece. If you’re unfamiliar hit play.