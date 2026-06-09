{Watch} Texas Teen found guilty of murder in track meet stabbing

Texas Teen, Karmelo Anthony, who fatally stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a track meet has been convicted of murder.

An all-white jury rejected his claims of self-defense after a heated exchange over Anthony’s refusal to leave the other team’s tent escalated. Anthony, now 19, faces up to life in prison.

Witnesses say that Anthony was on his phone sheltering from the rain under Metcalf’s high school’s tent when he was approached by Metcalf and his twin brother and ordered to leave. Anthony reportedly told the Metcalf twins, “Make me and see what happens.” Austin Metcalf pushed Karmelo who then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.