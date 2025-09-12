{Watch} Suspect in Charlie Kirk murder arrested, family member turned him in

New images The FBI released new images of the alleged shooter of Charlie Kirk. (FBI Salt Lake City/X.com)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Authorities have identified him as Tyler Robinson as the shooter and said he had made statements to relatives suggesting he had committed the crime. A family member turned him in.

Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah said they have physical evidence tying him to the shooting, including messages he sent on the Discord messaging app where he said he needed to retrieve a rifle from a drop point.

Prosecutors will pursue the death penalty.

The F.B.I. offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

