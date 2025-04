NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: Jermaine Dupri and Usher attend as Jermaine Dupri celebrates So So Def 25 and Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction at GoldBar Toasted by Moet & Chandon on June 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for So So Def)

Who knew that Jermaine Dupri passed on signing #Usher ? Producer and rapper, JD, was on the R&B Money podcast and he admitted that his first act Kris Kross ruined Usher’s chances of signing with him in the 90s.

JD says that he was having some conflict with Kris Kross’ parents and decided that he wasn’t dealing with kids anymore.

Chris Kelly passed away from a drug overdose in 2013.

He talks about it around the 1:07:00 mark.