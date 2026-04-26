{Watch} Shots fired outside of White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Reports state that a man armed with guns and knives stormed the lobby outside of where the White House Correspondents’ dinner was taking place. The high-profile journalists’ dinner attended by Donald Trump and multiple senior U.S. leaders was interrupted after the suspect, who has been identified as, Cole Allen (32) rushed towards the ballroom of the Washington Hilton Hotel.

The AP reports, guests went diving under tables as the scene unfolded.

A law enforcement officer was shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest.