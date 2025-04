{Watch} The Sanders boys are headed to the NFL!

FT. WORTH, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 45-42 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Ft. Worth September 02, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“They tested us,” Shilo said. “They tested the whole family,” Deion replied. It may have taken the whole weekend, but Shilo and Shedeur found homes in the NFL.

Shedeur was snatched up by the Browns, while Shilo will get some sun with the Bucs.

Shilo hilariously cmmented that Deion had been acting as their agent, but that wasn’t working out too well. Shilo is now signed to Drew Rosenhouse.