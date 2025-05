{Watch} Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at Met Gala, and as for her new album R9?..

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Congrats are in order to our favorite girl, Riri and her boo A$AP Rocky! The couple arrived at the Met Gala with a special guest, their third child.

Rihanna has been in the studio working on her new album R9. She spoke to ET on the red carpet about whether or not their new bundle of joy will affect the release date.

Rihanna’s second son made his debut at the Super Bowl. We’ll have to wait and see ‘just who’ was at the Met. Will it be a boy or girl?!