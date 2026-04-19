{Watch} Pregnant Atlanta mom gunned down in rush hour traffic

Bianca Huntley (34) was on her way home from work when she was shot and killed on I-75 NB near North Central Avenue Southwest. According to her mother, “She actually was shot, tried to get out, tried to dial 911, get out of the vehicle.”

Police found her SUV pulled over onto the median, the turn signal still blinking.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Atlanta Police or Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers. Call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. The tip can result in a reward up to $5,000 to the individual who supplied the information needed to solve the case. is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.