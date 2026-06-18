{Watch} The Obama Presidential Center opens and we’re still in awe of the former First Family!

APTOPIX Obama Presidential Center Former President Barack Obama, back center, and former first lady Michelle Obama, right, arrive on stage with their daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, during the dedication ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center, Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning
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