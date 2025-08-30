{Watch} Officials say armed shooter reports on UGA and CAU’s campuses were hoaxes

UGA officials give all clear after hoax shooting call on campus (WSB-TV)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

UGA was one of three, universities in Georgia that sent out alerts to students about a reported shooter on campus Friday night. But now officials say they were the latest in a string of swatting hoaxes across the nation.

Clark Atlanta University and the University of West Georgia also received fake threats.

The GBI and FBI Atlanta are looking into a recent rise of unfounded threats that have targeted various sites, often educational institutions.

Students at High Point Elementary School in Fulton County had to be relocated on Thursday after an emailed bomb threat. Nothing was located at the school.

