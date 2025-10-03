{Watch} Mother wants answers after daughter beaten in Fulton County jail

20-year-old Tyriana Ledbetter is on life support after being beaten by her cellmate in the Fulton County jail and now her mother his demanding answers. Gloria Buckner says she found out about the attack on the news but didn’t know her daughter was the victim.

“I didn’t even know that was my child,” Buckner said. “I found out by a call and still did not know that was my child shoved up under that bed.”

Tyriana is mentally disabled and reads on a sixth-grade level. Her attacker, 27-year-old Shania White was charged with aggravated assault. The family says they need to ante up the charges.

Ledbetter’s family says Sheriff Pat Labat and his staff dropped the ball. They’re challenging Fulton County’s top officials to be more present in the jails to understand what inmates face.