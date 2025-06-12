{Watch} Miracle Seat, one survivor walks away from Ahmedabad plane crash that killed 241 people

Seat 11A, in the emergency exit just in front of the planes left wing, that’s where Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was sitting when that Air India flight took off and crashed shortly thereafter.
Ramesh said it happened quickly, about 30 seconds after takeoff. He heard a loud noise and then the plane went down.
He said he had been visiting family and was returning to the UK with his brother, who was sitting in a different row.
He doesn’t know if his brother survived. The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick airport.