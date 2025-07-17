{Watch} Man Charged in kidnapping of 7yo says the plan was to rob his drug dealing mother

Corey Williams (25) has officially been charged in the kidnapping of 7-year-old Jamal White. But in a twist made for TV, Williams told authorities that him and two others were actually trying to rob Jamal’s mother who is allegedly a well-known drug dealer who they had seen with “bricks of drugs" during FaceTime calls.

Williams claims that they waited at Shavon Williams’ home and when she didn’t show up, they decided to rob Jamal’s father instead.

The father infamously ran into the house leaving baby Jamal defenseless. At the point in which he was kidnapped, the plan changed and one of the other individuals contacted the mother, demanding $100,000 and jewelry in exchange for the child. Williams says he was promised $10k but after the kidnapping, he demanded more. When Shavon didn’t show up and the amber alert was sent, the others involved left Jamal at Williams’ house where he was found less than 24-hours later.

Police say the child told them he was at his dad’s house, a man chased him, grabbed him by the back of the shirt and took him. He said he was in a car with three unknown people, who drove to the house where police found him. Once inside, he told officers he heard the driver-later identified as Williams- talking to his mom, who said she was going to come and pick him up, but never did.

Shavon Williams was arrested with charges pending.

Corey Williams is charged with kidnapping (as a party to a crime), taking hostages (as a party to a crime) and contributing to the delinquency of a child (as a party to a crime).