{Watch} Kyle Bassinga’s death being treated as a suicide

A vigil was held for a young man found hanging from a tree in Fair Oaks Park. Cobb County officials say there was no foul play involved in the death of 21-year-old Kyle Bassinga. Investigators are currently treating the case as a suicide. Reportedly, surveillance video and witness accounts show the man entered the wooded area alone on Feb. 14. He was found on Feb. 18th.

As they await final autopsy and toxicology results, Police Chief Dan Ferrell says, “Our community does deserve honest communication, but they also deserve factual information. And at the same time, transparency has to be balanced with investigative integrity and respect for a family.”