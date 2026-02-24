{Watch} John Davis says he’s deeply mortified that his Tourette’s tics could be seen as intentional

In his first statement after his involuntary racial slur dominated BAFTA headlines, John Davis says, “I was in attendance to celebrate the film of my life, I Swear, which, more than any film or TV documentary, explains the origins, condition, traits, and manifestations of Tourette syndrome. I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette’s community and to teach empathy, kindness, and understanding from others, and I will continue to do so. I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing.”

Davidson could be heard shouting various expletives throughout the ceremony and shouted the N-word when Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting the first award of the night.

Jordan and Lindo took it all in stride saying they wish someone from BAFTA would have approached them afterwards. The BBC is being criticized because the show was on a 2-hour delay leaving plenty of time for the expletives to be edited.