{Watch} Jayson Tatum injured in the 4th quarter after dropping 42 on New York

Trainers help Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) off the court after he was injured during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The reigning NBA champs are in trouble after superstar Jayson Tatum went down in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury.

With about three minutes left in the game, Tatum went down holding the back of his right ankle.

It looked like a potential rupture to his Achilles, but no word yet on the exact injury.

If Tatum is sidelined until the 2026-27 season, it’s over Boston.