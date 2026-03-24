{Watch} Jay Z gives rare interview, breaks silence on rape allegations, Diddy and more

Jay-Z looks on prior to the start of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning
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