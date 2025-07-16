{Watch} “It was touch and go.” Pres. Obama mocks divorce rumors while Michelle dotes on her rock

Our forever President, Barack Obama, stopped by our favorite First Lady’s podcast IMO and blessed the people with what we have been waiting for.

Out the gate, President Obama joked about the divorce rumors that certain sides of the media have been attempting to push for months. (Start around 2:16)

The couple also talked about why it would’ve been difficult to raise a son after bringing up two daughters and answers a listener’s question about raising emotionally intelligent boys.

Watch the full podcast here: