{Watch} “I will always choose them over me.” Mother throws children from burning apartment

11 Alive reports, an apartment fire in Savannah led to a mother dropping her two children from a 3rd story balcony in an attempt to save their lives.

Tanasia Grant had to throw her 4-year-old daughter Alaya and 5-year-old daughter Autumn out of the window around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two Chatham County police officers caught the girls at the Georgetown Oaks Apartments on King George Boulevard. Grant said she woke up to the fire. Their fire alarms did not sound. Her brother’s family was trapped on the third floor as well.

Thankfully, no one died!