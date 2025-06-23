{Watch} His name is Chance! Funeral plans announced for Georgia Mom kept alive to deliver son

Adriana Smith (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

His name is Chance 🙏🏾 and Adriana Smith’s mother says he’s expected to be OK. He was delivered, prematurely, by emergency C-section on June 13th weighing just 1lb 13oz. Her family removed Adriana, who was also a nurse, from life support on June 17th.

Adriana was 8 weeks pregnant when she was declared brain dead due to blood clots in her brain. The LIFE Act, which bans most abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected (around six weeks) forced doctors to keep her on life support.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office says the LIFE Act doesn’t require doctors to maintain life support when a patient is brain dead, but others say the law doesn’t address it directly.

A viewing will take place on Friday, June 28th, from 10am to 12pm at Fairfield Baptist Church in Lithonia, followed by a funeral service from 12p to 2:30pm.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!