{Watch} His name is Chance! Funeral plans announced for Georgia Mom kept alive to deliver son

His name is Chance 🙏🏾 and Adriana Smith’s mother says he’s expected to be OK. He was delivered, prematurely, by emergency C-section on June 13th weighing just 1lb 13oz. Her family removed Adriana, who was also a nurse, from life support on June 17th.

Adriana was 8 weeks pregnant when she was declared brain dead due to blood clots in her brain. The LIFE Act, which bans most abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected (around six weeks) forced doctors to keep her on life support.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office says the LIFE Act doesn’t require doctors to maintain life support when a patient is brain dead, but others say the law doesn’t address it directly.

A viewing will take place on Friday, June 28th, from 10am to 12pm at Fairfield Baptist Church in Lithonia, followed by a funeral service from 12p to 2:30pm.