{Watch} Gov. Kemp: Special Tax Refund checks begin issuing this week

For the first time, Gov. Brian Kemp is speaking about his decision not to run for the U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff.

You could see some extra money in your account this week. This marks the third time Georgia has returned a portion of its revenue surplus to taxpayers, with previous refunds issued in 2022 and 2023.

To be eligible, taxpayers must have filed both 2023 and 2024 individual income tax returns, have paid into the system, and do not owe the state Department of Revenue.

An individual filer’s refund amount will depend on their tax liability from the 2023 tax year and is capped at:

$250 for single filers and married individuals filing separately

$375 for head of household filers

$500 for married individuals filing jointly