Westminster Cathedral marks the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025 in London, England. The Vatican announced that Pope Francis, 88 , died on Monday at 07:35 local time (05:35 GMT) and "the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father". His death comes after he appeared in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, greeting thousands of worshippers.

The Vatican has confirmed the cause of death for Pope Francis, as funeral plans have been announced as well. The official cause of death is listed as a stroke and heart failure. He died in his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta.

The head of the Catholic Church was noted for humility and outreach efforts to people of disparate backgrounds and faiths.

The pontiff’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 26. His body was moved this morning from the Chapel of Santa Marta to St. Peter’s Basilica.