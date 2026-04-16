{Watch} Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax kills wife in murder suicide

ANNANDALE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 16: A body is removed on a gurney from a crime scene outside the home of former Virginia Lt Gov Justin Fairfax on April 16, 2026 in Annandale, Virginia. According to police, Justin Fairfax, a former lieutenant governor of Virginia, and his wife, Cerina Fairfax, were found dead in a murder-suicide at their home. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

His legacy was marred by sexual assault allegations but at the height of his career, Justin Fairfax was almost Virginia’s Governor.

The former Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax (47) and his wife, Cerina Wanzer Fairfax (49), were found dead in their Northern Virginia home in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide.

Their teenage son made the call to 911:

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said “This has been an ongoing domestic dispute surrounding what seems to be a complicated or messy divorce.” Fairfax shot his wife several times in the basement of their and then shot and killed himself in an upstairs bedroom.