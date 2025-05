Former President Joe Biden

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a conference hosted by the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) on April 15, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. ACRD champions the rights of those who depend on Social Security and disability services. Biden has announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)