{Watch} Father suspected in Clayton County baby's disappearance

Nnakai
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Clayton County police say there’s evidence of foul play in the disappearance of 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt. His father, Antonio Pearce, has been arrested on unrelated charges while authorities continue searching for the baby boy.

Authorities say they responded to a call Sunday morning at the 100 block of Valley Hill Road. Pearce told them he had been robbed at gunpoint, and his baby had been taken.

Detectives say his story started to change and that those details are now “highly questionable”. Evidence has been found, suggesting foul play.

