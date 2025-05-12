{Watch} Diddy’s kids present as his sex crimes trial begins

Diddy’s children were present as his sex crimes trial began with shocking opening statements. The prosecution didn’t hold back as they opened with graphic claims that Diddy allegedly made a sex worker urinate in Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura’s mouth.

Asst. U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson said afterwards, Cassie said she felt like she was choking. Prosecutors also referenced surveillance video that appeared to show Diddy assaulting her in 2016.

Cassie is scheduled to testify.

Sean Combs is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution in a September indictment that centers around elaborate sex encounters that Diddy calls ‘freak-offs’.

He pleaded not guilty and rejected a proposed plea deal last month.