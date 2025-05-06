{Watch} Diddy nervous on first day of jury selection in his sex-trafficking trial

Diddy WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs) (Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Co)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Diddy’s trial is the hottest ticket in town. There were actual ‘paid’ line holders on-site outside of the courthouse saving spots for potential attendees.

Nearly three dozen New Yorkers were questioned as the search for 12 jurors and 6 alternates continues.

Prospective jurors were also shown a list of more than 100 places and people whose names may come up at trial. The list included celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Kanye West, who are not implicated in the case.

The names of women who have filed civil lawsuits against Combs also appeared on the list.

Diddy has been locked up since Sept. 2024.

The AP is streaming live coverage outside of the courthouse. Click the link above to watch.

His trial is set to start on May 12th.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!