{Watch} Diddy nervous on first day of jury selection in his sex-trafficking trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Diddy’s trial is the hottest ticket in town. There were actual ‘paid’ line holders on-site outside of the courthouse saving spots for potential attendees.

Nearly three dozen New Yorkers were questioned as the search for 12 jurors and 6 alternates continues.

Prospective jurors were also shown a list of more than 100 places and people whose names may come up at trial. The list included celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Kanye West, who are not implicated in the case.

The names of women who have filed civil lawsuits against Combs also appeared on the list.

Diddy has been locked up since Sept. 2024.

His trial is set to start on May 12th.