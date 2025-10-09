{Watch} Derrick Groves captured in Atlanta after 145 days on the run

Derrick Groves (Federal Bureau of Investigation/WSB-TV)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Derrick Groves, the 10th and final escapee from a New Orleans jailbreak is captured in Atlanta after almost 5 months on the run. Sources say his girlfriend tipped off authorities after an argument but that hasn’t been confirmed.

The escapees, who ranged in age from their teens to early 40s, broke out of the Orleans Parish Justice Center on May 16 by climbing through a hole in the wall behind a toilet.

Groves was captured in the crawl space of a home in Southwest Atlanta.

The 28-year-old was Groves was serving life in prison on two counts of murder in connection with a 2018 Mardi Gras-day double shooting when he escaped.

Like the other nine escapees, he will be charged with simple escape. But, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill wants to upgrade Groves’ charges to aggravated escape considering he had weapons and drugs on him when he was caught.

