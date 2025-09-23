{Watch} Deion Sanders gets personal about battle with bladder cancer

FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches during the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Two-time Super Bowl Champion Deion Sanders has had a tough year after a routine CAT scan for a blood-clotting issue, doctors discovered a tumor on his bladder.

Deion chose to have his bladder removed and rebuilt vs undergoing chemotherapy. “I prayed on it, and I’m aggressive, man. I ain’t waiting. I ain’t sitting back on the curb waiting to slowly and surely do whatever’s gonna happen. No, let’s go right now. Let’s go get this thing.”

On Good Morning America, he told Michael Strahan that it was one of the most physical challenges he’s ever had to face.