{Watch} Deion Sanders gets personal about battle with bladder cancer

Colorado Sanders Spring Game Football FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches during the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) (Rick Scuteri/AP)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Two-time Super Bowl Champion Deion Sanders has had a tough year after a routine CAT scan for a blood-clotting issue, doctors discovered a tumor on his bladder.

Deion chose to have his bladder removed and rebuilt vs undergoing chemotherapy. “I prayed on it, and I’m aggressive, man. I ain’t waiting. I ain’t sitting back on the curb waiting to slowly and surely do whatever’s gonna happen. No, let’s go right now. Let’s go get this thing.”

On Good Morning America, he told Michael Strahan that it was one of the most physical challenges he’s ever had to face.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!