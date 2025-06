NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, and Damson Idris, co-star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walk on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 09, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Is Damson Idris the next ‘Black Panther’? The F1 Movie star played coy when with Craig Melvin on ‘Today’ but said if he was asked the answer would definitely be YES!

Denzel Washington has already been confirmed for the 3rd installment. Fans are waiting anxiously for some kind of confirmation. In the meantime, you can catch Damson starring next to Brad Pitt in F1: The Movie in theatres June 27th.