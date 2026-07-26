{Watch} Colt Gray pleads guilty to all charges in Apalachee High School shooting

Colt Gray
Colt Gray FILE PHOTO: School shooting suspect Colt Gray attends court for a status hearing at the Barrow County Courthouse on December 9, 2025, in Winder, Georgia. Gray pleaded guilty on July 24 to all 55 counts he faced in connection to the the 2024 shooting. (Photo by Mike Stewart-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)
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