PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Coco Gauff of United States holds the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen trophy after her victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the Women’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Three years ago, she lost. This time she’s raising the trophy! At 21-years old and the No. 2 player in the world, Coco Gauff has won her second Grand Slam women’s singles title, and her first French Open singles championship.

Coco launched a comeback to force a tiebreak in the first set before dominating the world’s No. 1 player, 27-year-old Aryna Sabalenka, in the next two sets. 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4.

Serena Williams was the last American woman to win the title back in 2015.