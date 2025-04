NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 17: Karrueche Tran (L) and Chris Brown attends the Michael Costello fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Salon at Lincoln Center on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran shared pleasantries at Coachella but Breezy was careful not to do too much.

Brown and Tran dated for years, but after he announced that he was expecting his first child, she left the relationship.

She later accused CB of abuse and was granted a restraining order against him that expired 3 years ago.

Chris was cordial, but definitely kept his distance.