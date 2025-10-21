{Watch} Cartersville man arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Atlanta airport

Alleged mass shooting thwarted Police said a tip from a family member stopped a potential mass shooting at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (FBI Atlanta/X.com)
Billy Joe Cagle had 27 rounds of ammunition and a Springfield AR-15 rifle in his truck when he went to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Authorities believe they averted a mass shooting at the world’s busy airport after family members alerted them to the 49-year-old ‘s.

Authorities say Cagel showed up to the airport after livestreaming on social media that he had plans to “shoot it up.”

Cagel is facing several charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, terroristic threats, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Family members say he has mental challenges.

