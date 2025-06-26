{Watch} The Atlanta Hawks are making it DO what it DO this week!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 25: Asa Newell (R) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being drafted twenty-third overall by the New Orleans Pelicans during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 25, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

They called it a reckless move by NO, we’re saying thank you here in the ‘A’! lol Sitting with the No. 13 pick, Atlanta made one of the most stunning draft day trades.

The Hawks sent the 13th pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for the 23rd pick and an unprotected first round pick that is the most favorable of the Pelicans or the Bucks. Did they really do that? Yes, they did, and we’ll take it!!

And with the 23rd pick: The Hawks grabbed UGA’s Asa Newell!

**Atlanta also picked up Porzingis this week!