{Watch} The Atlanta Hawks are making it DO what it DO this week!

They called it a reckless move by NO, we’re saying thank you here in the ‘A’! lol Sitting with the No. 13 pick, Atlanta made one of the most stunning draft day trades.
The Hawks sent the 13th pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for the 23rd pick and an unprotected first round pick that is the most favorable of the Pelicans or the Bucks. Did they really do that? Yes, they did, and we’ll take it!!
And with the 23rd pick: The Hawks grabbed UGA’s Asa Newell!
**Atlanta also picked up Porzingis this week!