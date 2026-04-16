Watch Ariana Grande play an 'emotional puppeteer' in 'Focker-In-Law' trailer

In the new trailer for Focker-In-Law, the latest installment in the Meet the Parents movie franchise, Ariana Grande has one mission: to stop Ben Stiller's Greg Focker from holding her fiancé, Henry — Greg's son — "emotionally hostage."

In the trailer, Ariana's character, Olivia Jones, tells the family that she was trained as an FBI hostage negotiator and plans to use her skills to "free" Henry from his co-dependent relationship with Greg. Much to Greg's dismay, she's got Robert De Niro's Jack Byrnes on her side. The two get along great — even Jack's dog loves her, and Greg is crushed when Jack says he's going to invite her into the "circle of trust."

This sets up an adversarial relationship where confident Olivia and a very threatened Greg go head-to-head throughout the trailer.

"I thought this would be an opportunity to get to know me. To bond," Olivia tells Greg during a family weekend together.

"How do you bond with an emotional puppeteer?" Greg asks Olivia. "I won't be your little Pinocchio, Geppetto. Evil Geppetto. I'm a real boy!"

Focker-In-Law is Ariana's comedy movie debut. It hits theaters on Thanksgiving.

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