{WATCH} Angie Stone shares her truth in final LIVE video just two months before her death

Angie Stone shares her truth in final LIVE video just two months before her death Angie Stone exposes the music industry

At the end of 2024, Angie Stone hopped on her LIVE to put a message out that she wanted her supporters to share.

In the LIVE, she exposed the industry and Universal Music for allegedly stealing her money (publishing, royalties and mechanicals).

Angie felt like she was under a spiritual attack that left her fighting for her life and when she was hospitalized with a bacterial blood infection, she said God wanted her to be still as he knew she was about to go down a winding road.

She starts to really get into it around the 15 min. mark.