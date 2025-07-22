{Watch} America mourns loss of beloved TV star Malcolm Jamal Warner

Malcolm Jamal Warner
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

He played son Theo on ‘The Cosby Show’ and became everybody’s brother. So, it’s hard to say goodbye to someone we grew up with. As details emerge on the passing of Malcolm Jamal Warner, it’s a heartbreaking tragedy that will certainly have a strong impact on the culture.

He was an icon. An actor, a poet, a musician, a lot of people don’t know that he even won a grammy back in 2015. A private man, he leaves behind his wife and daughter. It’s unsure if they were all together in Costa Rica but that is where authorities say Malcolm got caught up in a current and drowned.

He was 54 years old.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!