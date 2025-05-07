{Watch} Alleged Kidnapper is finally free, out on bond

Mahendra Patel Walmart kidnapping accusation
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Mahendra Patel went into a Walmart in Acworth on March 18th to get some medicine for a family member and he came out an alleged kidnapper.

Acworth Police arrested Patel after Caroline Miller said she stopped him from kidnapping her 2-year-old son. She said Patel asked her for help finding Tylenol. When she pointed to it, she claims he grabbed her son out of her hands.

Patel’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant released video that shows Patel reaching for the boy as he appeared to be falling out of a motorized scooter. Miller is not handicapped but said her kids wanted to ride in the wheelchair.

The 57-year-old was charged with criminal attempt to commit kidnapping, assault and battery. He was released on a $10,000 bond. A trial date hasn’t been scheduled yet.

